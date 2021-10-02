Barbara J. Wheeler Barnes
October 31, 1931 - September 30, 2021
Barbara J. Wheeler Barnes, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born October 31, 1931 in Johnson City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Justin Goff and Virginia Wheeler Sidebotham.
Barbara lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She retired from the Bristol Tennessee School System, where she worked as a secretary for Holston View Elementary School, all the kids were her kids. She was a member of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. Barbara was an avid tennis player, bowler and gardener. She was an Atlanta Braves fanatic. She enjoyed time playing cards and games with the "Banana Bunch". Barbara was the most loving mother and grandmother, loyal friend and helped others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Barnes.
Survivors include her son, Michael Barnes and wife, Tonia; daughter, Patricia Sanders and husband, Steve; granddaughter, Tasha Barnes; great-grandson, Carson White; special daughter, Alician Morrell and husband, Steve; six grand dogs, two grand cats; and special friend, Don Puckett.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Weaver Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 2, 2021.