Barbara J. Wheeler Barnes
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Barbara J. Wheeler Barnes

October 31, 1931 - September 30, 2021

Barbara J. Wheeler Barnes, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born October 31, 1931 in Johnson City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Justin Goff and Virginia Wheeler Sidebotham.

Barbara lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She retired from the Bristol Tennessee School System, where she worked as a secretary for Holston View Elementary School, all the kids were her kids. She was a member of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. Barbara was an avid tennis player, bowler and gardener. She was an Atlanta Braves fanatic. She enjoyed time playing cards and games with the "Banana Bunch". Barbara was the most loving mother and grandmother, loyal friend and helped others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Barnes.

Survivors include her son, Michael Barnes and wife, Tonia; daughter, Patricia Sanders and husband, Steve; granddaughter, Tasha Barnes; great-grandson, Carson White; special daughter, Alician Morrell and husband, Steve; six grand dogs, two grand cats; and special friend, Don Puckett.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Weaver Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Oct
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
So sorry for your loss, Barbara was a very special lady with so much to give to all, always such a cheerful soul willing to help all she knew.
Larry A Preston
Other
October 3, 2021
She was always very kind, a choice daughter of our Father in Heaven, now reunited.
Ron Miller
October 3, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences. Barbara was good friends with my mother Jane Whitlow, who thought the world of Barbara and spoke fondly of her often while they worked together and in retirement too, enjoying their Banana Bunch times. May God's grace bring you comfort, strength, and peace now and in the difficult days ahead. Carol (Mrs. Ralph) Cox
Carol Whitlow Cox
October 2, 2021
