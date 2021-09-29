Barbara Lou Cross
March 22, 1938 - September 24, 2021
Barbara Lou Cross, 83, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the morning hours of Friday, September 26, 2021. On March 22, 1938, Barbara was born in Bristol, Va., to late Sanford William and Fannie Bell (Grubb) Nelson.
Barbara enjoyed serving others in any way she possibly could. Barbara enjoyed playing card games, and she enjoyed expressing her creativity through different crafts. She got great joy out of spending time and being in the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was member of Surf Ministries. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers, Sanford Jack Nelson and James Douglas Nelson.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Hon F. D. Rack Cross and wife, Angela and Robert Matthew Cross and wife, Sherry; daughter, Cynthia Hull and husband, Buddy; four grandsons, SGT Samuel Noah Cross (Army) and wife, Courtney, Codee Burton and wife, Chloe, Maksim Hull, and Caleb Nelson Cross; two granddaughters, Jamila Quinn Cross, and D. Kamiron Eaton and husband, James; three great-grandsons, Lionel Eaton, Jack Cross and Carson Hartsock; three great-granddaughters, Emmy Lou Eaton, Della Cross, and Cambree James Burton; several nieces, nephews and countless friends made throughout the years.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be sent to "Crush Covid" campaign with CDC Foundation and her daughter's employer, RGP (www.give4cdcf.org/cdcf2020/RGP
). Donors will be able to leave a note if they so desire. Note from CDC Foundation: The pandemic is far from over and the highly contagious delta variant is driving a fourth wave across the US and the globe.
Online condolences may be made to the Cross family at www.blevinscares.com
. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Cross family.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.