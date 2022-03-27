Barbara Ann Davis
October 20, 1940 - March 25, 2022
Barbara Ann Davis, 81, resident of Janeway, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, S.C.
Born on October 20, 1940, in Johnson City, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Jewell Dunn Davis. She was a graduate of Blountville High School and East Tennessee State University where she received her Bachelors of Arts in Education. "Ms. Rowland" worked for Greenwood District 50 for over 30 years, having spent most of her those years at Northside Junior High School.
Barbara was of the Presbyterian faith and was a member of several Bridge clubs.
Surviving are a son, Sam (Carin) Rowland Jr. of Greenwood; two brothers, Bart (Trish) Davis and John (Phyllis) Davis, both of Bristol, Tenn.; one grandson, Sam Rowland, III; and three nieces, Paige Rowland, Amy Mullins, and Beth Crouch; and two nephews, Brent and Bayne Rowland. Also surviving are two special adopted sons, Carson Henderson and Grant Reagin.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, March 30, 2022, at Blyth Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenwood Humane Society, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
. Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family of Ms. Davis.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 27, 2022.