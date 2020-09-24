Menu
Barbara Florence Munzing
Barbara Florence MunzingBarbara Florence Munzing of Copper Hill, Va., passed away in her home on September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William R. Munzing Jr., and her parents, Irving and Mary Dorothy Meyer.Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Bill and Debbie Munzing, Bonnie and Steve Edsall, Bob and Melody Munzing, and Beth and Casey Clinger; her grandchildren, Karstena and Anthony King, Nova and Nathan Willie, Candace Munzing, Derek and Viviney Clinger, Billie Munzing, and Joseph Munzing; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Emma, and Freya Willie and Alexa, Riley, and Callum Clinger; and her faithful dog, Bailey.A private internment will be held in the Munzing family cemetery. Barbara will be remembered by all who knew her for her love of family, her generous spirit, and her fun and joyful personality. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 24, 2020.
I am sorry for your loss. May the words of psalms 145:18,19 bring you comfort as you endure this difficult time.
L L
September 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Barbara Florence Munzing. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 21, 2020