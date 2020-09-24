Barbara Florence Munzing Barbara Florence Munzing of Copper Hill, Va., passed away in her home on September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William R. Munzing Jr., and her parents, Irving and Mary Dorothy Meyer. Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Bill and Debbie Munzing, Bonnie and Steve Edsall, Bob and Melody Munzing, and Beth and Casey Clinger; her grandchildren, Karstena and Anthony King, Nova and Nathan Willie, Candace Munzing, Derek and Viviney Clinger, Billie Munzing, and Joseph Munzing; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Emma, and Freya Willie and Alexa, Riley, and Callum Clinger; and her faithful dog, Bailey. A private internment will be held in the Munzing family cemetery. Barbara will be remembered by all who knew her for her love of family, her generous spirit, and her fun and joyful personality. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com . The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.