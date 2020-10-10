Barbara Joan McEldowney Bird Carroll



October 23, 1943 - June 6, 2020



Barbara lived much of her adult life in Wytheville, Va., where she was an active mother, wife and community member. She was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, taught Sunday School and was in the church choir. She played tennis, attended bible study weekly, and a member of the Garden Club. She loved her family first and foremost, and enjoyed baking cookies, playing the piano, gardening, singing and reading.



Barbara was born in Shenandoah, Iowa to Dr. and Mrs. James McEldowney, who were Methodist Missionaries to India for 35 years. Barbara Attended Woodstock International boarding school near Jabalpur, India. She then attended Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, graduating in 1965 with a BA degree in Elementary Education. She was active in the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and was selected as Homecoming Queen in 1965.



Barbara then moved to Richmond, Virginia, to teach 6th grade Social Studies at Lakeside Elementary. She met and later married Daniel W. Bird Jr. of Bland, Va., on June 17, 1967, and they immediately moved to Wytheville, Va. where she taught school in Max Meadows and he practiced law with Woods & Gleaves Attorneys at Law. In 1974, her husband Danny Bird was elected to the Virginia State Senate and remained a Senator for 16 years. Barbara very much enjoyed being a Senator's wife and traveling throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and all 50 of the United States.



Barbara then moved to Bradenton, Fla. in May of 1993, where she lived until returning to Richmond, Va. in 2003. While in Florida, she was active in the First United Methodist Church activities and family events with her parents and sister Betty Conard. She then moved back to Richmond, Virginia to be closer to her children, grandchildren and her brother, Dr. Phil McEldowney of Charlottesville, Va. She remained there until her death.



Barbara is survived by her three children, Virginia (Ginny) Bird Fitts of Warrington, Pa., is married to David W. Fitts III, Daniel Woodrow (Woody) Bird III of Glen Allen, Va. and James Benjamin (Ben) Bird of DuPont, Wash., is married to Amy Westine Bird. Barbara has seven grandchildren, Jakob (Jake) Taylor Fitts of Tampa, Fla. and Allyson (Ally) Elizabeth Fitts of Boulder, Colo. and Jonathan Arthur Fitts of Warrington, Pa., Elizabeth (Ellie) Ann Bird and Daniel (Dan) Woodrow Bird IV of Glen Allen, Va., Erik Benjamin Bird and Catherine (Cathy) Elizabeth Bird of DuPont, Wash.



A "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held in Wytheville, Va. at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m.



Barbara's outgoing nature and friendliness, concern for the welfare of others, her energetic community participation and contributions at every location she lived will be remembreed by all. She will truly be missed.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 21, 2020.