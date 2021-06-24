Barbara Ann Scyphers Leonard
March 12, 1942 - June 22, 2021
Barbara Ann Scyphers Leonard, 79, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, June 22, 2021, following an extended illness. Barbara was born on March 12, 1942 in Bristol, Va. to the late Clarence and Ethel (Thompson) Davis.
Barbara spend her life caring for others. Her love for others was shown thru her work as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked for more than 20 years at Bristol Compressors. She was a dedicated member of Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, David Davis.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 12 years, Pastor Howard Spurgeon Leonard; two daughters, Belinda Blevins and husband, Mike and Joann Berry and husband, David; two stepsons, Danny Wayne Leonard and wife, Debra and Phillip Leonard; sister, Patty Fountain and husband, Wayne; special niece and nephew, Be-Be Fountain and Forest Fountain and wife, Miranda; two great-nieces, McKenzie Fountain and Megan Fountain; great-nephew, Destin Fountain; several cousins and a host of friends.
The family will greet guests and share memories on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Blevins Funeral Home with Pastor Sammy Vickers officiating.
Barbara will be laid to rest on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 1019 E Valley Drive Bristol, VA 24201. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Cline and Monte Messick.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ballad Health Cancer Care, 16000 Johnston Memorial Drive Abingdon, VA 24211.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Dr. William Baker, and Dr. Jonathan Swank for all of the kind and loving compassionate care that was both given and shown to Barbara during her time of need.
Online condolences may be made to the Scyphers family at www.blevinscares.com
. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Scyphers family.
417 Lee Street
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.