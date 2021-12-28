Barbara Jean Hoffman Matthews
May 19, 1940 - December 27, 2021
Barbara Jean Hoffman Matthews, 81, of Glade Spring, Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 27, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Ms. Matthews was born on May 19, 1940, to the late Paul Franklin and Martha Burke Hoffman in Culpepper, Va. She was a devoted member of Little Rock Baptist Church.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Matthews; two sisters, Lottie Ann Hitt and Peggy Myers; and one brother Wilson Hoffman.
Survivors include, two children, Garry Matthews of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Brenda Wright of Titusville, Fla.; two stepdaughters, Linda Matthews of N.J., and Shirley Shoffner of N.J.; two brothers, Charles and Richard Hoffman of Culpepper, Va.; two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Little Rock Baptist Church with Pastor Buster Mullins officiating. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Mount Rose Cemetery, Glade Spring, Va.
