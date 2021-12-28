Menu
Barbara Jean Hoffman Matthews
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Barbara Jean Hoffman Matthews

May 19, 1940 - December 27, 2021

Barbara Jean Hoffman Matthews, 81, of Glade Spring, Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 27, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Ms. Matthews was born on May 19, 1940, to the late Paul Franklin and Martha Burke Hoffman in Culpepper, Va. She was a devoted member of Little Rock Baptist Church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Matthews; two sisters, Lottie Ann Hitt and Peggy Myers; and one brother Wilson Hoffman.

Survivors include, two children, Garry Matthews of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Brenda Wright of Titusville, Fla.; two stepdaughters, Linda Matthews of N.J., and Shirley Shoffner of N.J.; two brothers, Charles and Richard Hoffman of Culpepper, Va.; two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Little Rock Baptist Church with Pastor Buster Mullins officiating. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Mount Rose Cemetery, Glade Spring, Va.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Matthews.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
