Barbara Meek
January 6, 1953 - October 31, 2020
MARION, Va.
Barbara Jean Martin Meek, age 67, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital, in Marion, Va.
Barbara was a loving wife, mom, granny and friend. She loved her family and her community. Barbara was a Registered Nurse in the Smyth County Community Hospital's Labor and Delivery ward for almost ten years and could never get through Wal-Mart without meeting all of her "children" and their families. She loved her Lord and was a long time member of Cedars Baptist Church and loved worshipping with her church family. Her kind and caring way will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Donald and Carrie Sheets Martin; and brothers, Wayne and Buster Martin.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John Meek, I, of Marion, Va.; her beloved children, Douglas Hawkins and wife, Brenda, of Bristol, Tenn., Ronnie Hawkins of Chilhowie, Va., Robert Meek II of Marion, Va., Elizabeth Meek Henderson and husband, Rodney, of Newport, Tenn., and Jonathon Meek and wife, Kristen, of Marion, Va.; seven precious grandchildren, Alexis Hawkins, Casey Hawkins, Dale Henderson, (twins) Curtis and Libby Henderson, Aubree Meek and John Meek II; one special great-granddaughter, Hayden Troxel; two step-grandchildren, Kandesia Henderson and Chad Henderson; two step-great-granddaughters; Jasmine Henderson and Oakley Henderson. Barbara is also survived by her wonderful church family, many relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 8 p.m. at the Seaver-Brown Funeral Chapel with Pastors Avery Sheets and Mike Sage officiating. Graveside services will be at the Old Ebenezer Lutheran Church Cemetery on Old Ebenezer Road in Marion, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105
Care for the Meek family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 3, 2020.