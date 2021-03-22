Menu
Barbara Ruth Taylor Monday

CASTLEWOOD, Va.

Barbara Ruth Taylor Monday, 90, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Abingdon, Virginia.

She was born in Russell County, Virginia; daughter of the late James Blaine and Minnie Mae Sluss Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lee Monday; and one brother, Joe Ray Taylor.

Barbara grew up in Columbus, Ohio. She attended Grandview Heights High School, Capital University, and Ohio State. In her teens and early twenties, she did retail and wholesale modeling in Ohio and New Jersey for the Vogue Modeling Agency, modeling for such companies as F & R Lazarus, Montgomery Ward, and many others.

She loved arts and crafts. On moving to Virginia with her husband, she taught art for the community college, local schools, and privately. She exhibited her oil and watercolor paintings in art shows in Columbus, Roanoke, and Southwest Virginia. In her later years, she led a quiet life, raising her daughter, Lanna, and sharing her Bible beliefs with others as a Jehovah's Witness.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Lanna Monday Emmett and husband, Jon of Limestone, Tennessee; granddaughter, Macy Taylor Lumpkins; and other family members.

Graveside Services and Interment for Barbara Ruth Taylor Monday will be Private. Pallbearers will be Family and Friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Barbara.

Online condolences may be sent to the Monday family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 22, 2021.
