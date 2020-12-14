Barbara S. Robinette
Mrs. Barbara S. Robinette, 81, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Greystone Healthcare Center in Blountville, Tennessee.
Barbara was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Loretta Smith. Upon meeting her husband, Jim, Barbara moved to Tennessee. Happily married for over 50 years, they loved each other deeply and could often be found having "laughing fits" on the front porch of their home.
Barbara was a bookkeeper for Pendley Construction until she and her husband adopted their daughter, Julie. Always having a love for animals, Barbara started Elkader Shelties in the 1980's and raised and showed several champion Shetland sheepdogs. Barbara also loved yard sales and auctions, which led to her having many antique booths throughout the Tri-Cities.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James F. Robinette; and brother, Richard "Dick" Smith of Baltimore, Maryland.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Julie M. Icenhour and her husband, Brian M. Icenhour, of Bristol, Tennessee; close friend, Rita Nabors; special cousins, Sandra Zolenas of Fallston, Maryland, and Linda Rickey, of Whiteford, Maryland; a brother, Wilson Smith and his wife, Betsy, of Baltimore, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be held for Barbara at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, 839 Bluff City Hwy., Bristol, Tenn. Family and friends are asked to meet under the portico at the mausoleum chapel.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Robinette family via www.morrisbaker.com
.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., is serving the Robinette family, (423) 282-1521.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2020.