Barbara JoAnn "Bobbie" Stewart
April 5, 1937 - September 1, 2021
Barbara JoAnn "Bobbie" Stewart, age 84, of Warrenton, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She retired in 2001 from United Airlines where she worked in cabin service and in the flight kitchen. Bobbie also sold Avon for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Lucille McCroskey; and husband, Robert Stewart.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Stewart of Warrenton, Va.; two sisters, Geraldine Stone of Bristol, Va., and Peggy Orfield of Bristol, Tenn.; brother, Ronald McCroskey of Abingdon, Va.; and two nephews, Brad McCroskey and Curt Stone.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Martin Pickett, Spiritual Care Coordinator, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Joanne, Sebastian, Trevor, Anthony, Christian and Jackson Waite, as well as Blake and Autumn Esse.
The family of Barbara JoAnn "Bobbie" Stewart is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.