Barbara Jean Witcher
December 16, 1949 - December 8, 2020
Barbara Jean Witcher, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Steve Page, Dr. Wayne Emery, and Pastor David Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.
Honorary Pallbearers are Nathan O'Dell, Donald O'Dell, Kenneth O'Dell, Samuel Morton, Marvin Melvin, Bill Witcher, Robbie Witcher, and Rusty Ervin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Holston Christian Church, 261 Sand Bar Rd. Bristol, TN 37620 or East Sullivan County Fire Department, 3287 Weaver Pike Bristol, TN 37620.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.