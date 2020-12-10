Menu
Barbara Jean Witcher
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Barbara Jean Witcher

December 16, 1949 - December 8, 2020

Barbara Jean Witcher, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Steve Page, Dr. Wayne Emery, and Pastor David Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.

Honorary Pallbearers are Nathan O'Dell, Donald O'Dell, Kenneth O'Dell, Samuel Morton, Marvin Melvin, Bill Witcher, Robbie Witcher, and Rusty Ervin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Holston Christian Church, 261 Sand Bar Rd. Bristol, TN 37620 or East Sullivan County Fire Department, 3287 Weaver Pike Bristol, TN 37620.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
we are truly sorry to hear of Barbara's passing. She was a very lovely lady. Prayers of peace and comfort for your family. Sincerely, Billie Mills .
Billie Mills
December 13, 2020
David, we are deeply saddened to hear of Barbara's passing, she was such a joy to everyone who knew her. You & your family have our deepest Sympathy & Prayers. Howard & Donna
Howard & Donna Miller
December 10, 2020
David and the Witcher Family, So sorry for your loss. I hope God gives your family peace and love at this time.
michael alley
December 10, 2020
