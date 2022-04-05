Barry Gene Johnson
November 30, 1964 - April 1, 2022
BRISTOL, Va.
Barry Gene Johnson, age 57, passed away on April 1, 2022. Born on November 30, 1964, he loved fishing, gaming, movies and reading. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Janice Johnson; along with several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his daughter, Megan Johnson and husband, Brandon Smith; brothers, Terry Johnson, Brian Johnson and wife, Angie Crabtree; aunt, Wanda Reedy; uncles, Jack Reedy and Fred Reedy; nieces, Eva Victoria Johnson and Kayli Faith Johnson; nephews, Johnathan Crabtree and Terrence Jones Johnson; and special sons of the heart, Jaxson, Maddox and Hudson Fleenor.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Rick Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Interment will be held immediately after the service in the Smith Family Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Johnson, Terry Johnson, Brandon Smith, Bobby Street, Terrence Johnson, and Jason Fleenor. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Reedy, Barry Gross and David Smith.
Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page and our website www.chfunerals.com
Combs-Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Johnson family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 5, 2022.