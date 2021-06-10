Bart E. Henley
July 3, 1959 - June 8, 2021
Bart E. Henley, age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Bart was a self-employed contractor. He attended Community Baptist Church in which he loved attending. Bart was preceded in death by his father, Earl J. Hicks; grandparents, Chelsey H. and Helen V. Evans; father-in-law, who he looked up to as a dad, Fred O. Bennett.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Gina Bennett Henley; son and daughter-in-love, Adam O. and Amber D. Henley; daughter at heart, Heather Crumley (Jason); granddaughters at heart, Madelyn Claire and Ava Michelle; mother, Helen J. Hicks; mother-in-law, Billie Bennett; brothers, Mike Hicks and Mike Henley; brother-in-law, Charlie Bennett; niece, Genny Lingerfelt (Brad); nephews, Jason Henley, Michael Hicks and Matthew Hicks; several great nieces and nephews; special aunts, Connie B. Ball and Dottie Haun; and fur babies, George, Daisy, Marley, Luna and Gracie.
A celebration of Bart's home going will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Community Baptist Church, 1505 Broad St, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Todd Crusenberry and Pastor Josh Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Wiley Webb, Steven Hamrick, Eric Alberto, Gaspar Velasquez, Manuel Velasquez, Jim Neece, George Griffith and Troy Woodby. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Weaver Funeral Home or the family.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.