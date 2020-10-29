Basil Graves Jennings
Basil Jennings, 101, of Abingdon, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020. He formerly lived in Wise, Va., prior to moving to Abingdon.
He was a graduate of Virginia Tech and did graduate work in social work at Virginia Commonwealth University. He taught school for a few years after completing his military service and then Basil was director of Social Services for Wise County for 34 years.
Basil was a United States Army veteran. He served in five major campaigns in the European theater during World War II. He was the recipient of numerous medals including five bronze stars. He later retired from the United States Army reserves.
Basil is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane Garber Jennings; and his three children, BG Jennings Jr, Jennifer Kelly (Pat), Susan Smith (Gary); five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Basil was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Mattie Jennings; as well as his eight siblings.
His hobbies included traveling, various sports, his flower gardens, reading and woodworking. He especially enjoyed making miniature dollhouses for his great-granddaughters and miniature car racetracks and garages for grandsons and great-grandsons.
Due to the Corona virus, the service will be private for the family. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Mike Winters of Wise Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Wise Baptist Church, P.O. Box 777, Wise, VA 24293; Abingdon United Methodist Church, 101 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210; or the charity of your choice
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 29, 2020.