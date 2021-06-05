Beatrice "Bea" Faye Cline Blevins
March 20, 1942 - June 3, 2021
Beatrice "Bea" Faye Cline Blevins, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Blevins. Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Gail White and her husband, Brian of Henrietta, N.C., Kristy Faye Pruitt and her husband, Roe of Jefferson, N.C.; one son, Anthony "Tony" McGuire Blevins and wife, Jamea of Chilhowie, Va.; six grandchildren, Megan, Jack, and Brilyn White, Erin Garcia and husband Chano, Maggie Blevins and Savannah Faye Pruitt; two great grandchildren, Lina Faye and Mac Garcia.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Cleghorn Baptist Church with the Rev. Wesley Eller and Pastor George Jessee officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Cleghorn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at the church prior to the funeral services. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.