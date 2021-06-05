Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beatrice Faye Cline "Bea" Blevins
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Beatrice "Bea" Faye Cline Blevins

March 20, 1942 - June 3, 2021

Beatrice "Bea" Faye Cline Blevins, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Blevins. Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Gail White and her husband, Brian of Henrietta, N.C., Kristy Faye Pruitt and her husband, Roe of Jefferson, N.C.; one son, Anthony "Tony" McGuire Blevins and wife, Jamea of Chilhowie, Va.; six grandchildren, Megan, Jack, and Brilyn White, Erin Garcia and husband Chano, Maggie Blevins and Savannah Faye Pruitt; two great grandchildren, Lina Faye and Mac Garcia.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Cleghorn Baptist Church with the Rev. Wesley Eller and Pastor George Jessee officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Cleghorn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at the church prior to the funeral services. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins Family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Cleghorn Baptist Church
VA
Jun
7
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Cleghorn Baptist Church
VA
Jun
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cleghorn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
To all the family, we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Don & Gina Blevins
Gina Blevins
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Be was a lovely woman. She will be missed.
Debbie Widner
Family Friend
June 4, 2021
Dear Family, our heartfelt sympathy is with you during this sad time. This beautiful, sweet lady will be greatly missed!b4RtL
Nancy Riley
Friend
June 4, 2021
The family is in our thoughts and prayers..God Bless...love to all...Roger and Dixie
Roger and Dixie Seymour
Friend
June 5, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Bea was a sweet cousin and we enjoyed many good times together over the years. Our love and prayers for the family. Ruby Counts and Teresa C. Tignor
Teresa Tignor
Family
June 5, 2021
Bea was an inspiration to us all. She reflected God's love to everyone. We'll certainly miss her smile. She has reached her ultimate goal...to be home with her Jesus and family who are already there! We're uplifting the family in prayer.
Larry and Kathy McClure
Friend
June 5, 2021
I'm so sorry loved this dear lady
Evelyn Kilby
Friend
June 5, 2021
Tony and Jamea so sorry to hear of Bea's passing. Prayers during this difficult time
Jeff and Betsy Fritz
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results