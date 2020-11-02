Benjamin "Ben" George Morrell



November 3, 1973 - October 30, 2020



Benjamin Morell, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home in North Carolina. Ben was a graduate of Sullivan East High School and East Tennessee State University. Ben enjoyed spending time with his faithful dog Chayton, hunting, fishing and setting off fireworks with his twin nephews.



Ben is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Sara; his brothers, Jon and Andrew (Mindy); and twin nephews, Graham and Parker Morrell.



Ben wished a private family gathering, no public services will be held. Memorial contributions maybe made to Crumley Cemetary Association, Sharon Greene, 439 Old Weaver Pike, Bluff City, Tn 37618.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 2, 2020.