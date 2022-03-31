Benjamin "Larry" Gibbs Sr.
June 14, 1939 - March 29, 2022
Benjamin "Larry" Gibbs Sr., age 82, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at English Meadows in Abingdon, Va.
Larry was born in Sumter County, S.C., to the late David Franklin and Thelma Barrineau Gibbs, He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Gibbs. Larry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served two years and being stationed in Germany. Larry enjoyed working in textiles for over four decades in S.C., Texas, Tenn., Va., and retired from Springford Knitting in Chilhowie after 15 years. There, he served as plant manager and then retired as Senior Vice President of Operations. Larry was well known throughout Smyth and Washington Counties. In his retirement, Larry managed the Grand Ball Room and Royal Oak Apartments in Marion. He was an avid golfer, and loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his "bride" and best friend of 62 years, Carolyn Matthews Gibbs of Abingdon Va.; son, Ben Gibbs and wife, Rhonda, of Kingsport, Tenn.; daughter, Susie Fields and husband, Dave, of Atkins, Va.; grandchildren, Laura Wilson and husband, Scott, of Lenoir City, Tenn., Abby Burdine and husband, Matt, of Kingsport, Tenn., Ferris Ellis and partner, Victoria Lustig, of Greeneville Tenn., and Michael Ellis of Arlington, Va.; and sister, Frankie Welch and husband, Donald, of Olanta, S.C.
Private entombment services will be held at Knollkreg Memorial Park Mausoleum in Abingdon, with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army National Guard Honors Teams. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local V.F.W. Post 1994, Abingdon, Va.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook. The family of Benjamin "Larry" Gibbs Sr., is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 31, 2022.