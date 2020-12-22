Benjamin "Ben" Andrew Hensley
August 17, 1974 - December 20, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Benjamin "Ben" Andrew Hensley, 46, passed away on December 20, 2020, at his residence.
Ben was born on August 17, 1974, to Claude "Butch" and Donna Hensley in Norton Va.
He was 1992 graduate of Coeburn High School, then later continued his education at Clinch Valley College and graduated in 1996. Ben joined the military in 1998, where he attended the Army School of Health Sciences and obtained a degree in Radiology and became a Nuclear X-Ray Medical Specialist.
Including his parents, Ben is survived by the love of his life, Karla Worley; sister, Crystal Short and husband, Jerome and their children, Zeke and Odessa; brother, Matt and wife, Sarah, and their son, Colton; grandmother, Ruby Payne; and his favorite companion, his dog, Riley.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens Pavilion with Pastor Bill Breeding officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Church Hill Emergency Services food pantry, Boy Scout Troop 1 at Pleasant View United Methodist Church, and Carvosso United Methodist Church building fund.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Hensley.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 22, 2020.