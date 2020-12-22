Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benjamin Andrew "Ben" Hensley
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Benjamin "Ben" Andrew Hensley

August 17, 1974 - December 20, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Benjamin "Ben" Andrew Hensley, 46, passed away on December 20, 2020, at his residence.

Ben was born on August 17, 1974, to Claude "Butch" and Donna Hensley in Norton Va.

He was 1992 graduate of Coeburn High School, then later continued his education at Clinch Valley College and graduated in 1996. Ben joined the military in 1998, where he attended the Army School of Health Sciences and obtained a degree in Radiology and became a Nuclear X-Ray Medical Specialist.

Including his parents, Ben is survived by the love of his life, Karla Worley; sister, Crystal Short and husband, Jerome and their children, Zeke and Odessa; brother, Matt and wife, Sarah, and their son, Colton; grandmother, Ruby Payne; and his favorite companion, his dog, Riley.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens Pavilion with Pastor Bill Breeding officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Church Hill Emergency Services food pantry, Boy Scout Troop 1 at Pleasant View United Methodist Church, and Carvosso United Methodist Church building fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Hensley.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm so sorry prayers for you and your family
Wayne A Crampton
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results