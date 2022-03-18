Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benny J. Allison
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Benny J. Allison

July 26, 1948 - March 14, 2022

GLADE SPRING, Va.

Benny J. Allison, 73, of Glade Spring, Virginia, passed away on March 14, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Benny was employed as a supervisor for many years at Beavers and Cecil Construction Company and owner of K&J Construction Company. He could operate any type of heavy equipment with ease. He enjoyed golfing and was always available to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a loving father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his sons, Benny Lee Allison and wife, Pam, of Chilhowie, Benny Ray Sifford of Fairlawn, and Jonathan Heath Sifford and wife, Sherrie, of Memphis, Tenn.; his daughter, Kelly Allison of Glade Spring; brothers, Bobby Allison and wife, Elsie, of Bluefield, Va., Charles "Corky" Allison and wife, Janice, of Jasper, Ala., and Roger Allison of Saltville; grandchildren, Jacob, Josh, Drake, Lilli, Andrew, Emilee, and Brayden; several nieces and nephews; ex-wife and friend, Joann Allison; and mother of Benny and Jonathan Sifford, Valorie Sifford Allison.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor George Jessee officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie, is serving the family of Benny J. Allison.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Chilhowie, VA
Mar
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Benny, Pam & family - the loss of a parent is so hard. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jim & Sharon Winebarger
Friend
March 18, 2022
My Condolences.
Robert Brooks
Acquaintance
March 17, 2022
So sorry to hear about your brother, Benny, praying for God’s comfort for you Elsie and family.
Daris “Dot” Parks
Friend
March 17, 2022
Kelly and Family, I am very sorry for your loss. I am praying for God to comfort each of you.
Cathy Lester Wyatt
Friend
March 17, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Uncle Benny passing, he was such a sweet man. Now he is in heaven with mom and dad celebrating. My thoughts and prayers are with all the family. Love ya'll
Tammy Sayers
Family
March 17, 2022
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of Benny Allison. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
March 17, 2022
We are so sorry to hear about Benny. It's never easy to say goodbye. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ricky and Donna Elmore
Friend
March 16, 2022
Benny, so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. I pray God will wrap his loving arms around you and the family and comfort you during this sad time.
Marvin and Louise Leslie
Acquaintance
March 16, 2022
So very sorry to hear about the loss of cousin Benny. Thoughts and prayers go out to Benny Lee and the entire family. Love Dwayne and Sharon Barbrow & Carl Barbrow
Dwayne Barbrow
Family
March 16, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results