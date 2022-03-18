Benny J. Allison
July 26, 1948 - March 14, 2022
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Benny J. Allison, 73, of Glade Spring, Virginia, passed away on March 14, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Benny was employed as a supervisor for many years at Beavers and Cecil Construction Company and owner of K&J Construction Company. He could operate any type of heavy equipment with ease. He enjoyed golfing and was always available to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a loving father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his sons, Benny Lee Allison and wife, Pam, of Chilhowie, Benny Ray Sifford of Fairlawn, and Jonathan Heath Sifford and wife, Sherrie, of Memphis, Tenn.; his daughter, Kelly Allison of Glade Spring; brothers, Bobby Allison and wife, Elsie, of Bluefield, Va., Charles "Corky" Allison and wife, Janice, of Jasper, Ala., and Roger Allison of Saltville; grandchildren, Jacob, Josh, Drake, Lilli, Andrew, Emilee, and Brayden; several nieces and nephews; ex-wife and friend, Joann Allison; and mother of Benny and Jonathan Sifford, Valorie Sifford Allison.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor George Jessee officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie, is serving the family of Benny J. Allison.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2022.