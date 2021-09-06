Menu
Benny Neal Epperson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Benny Neal Epperson

May 31, 1949 - September 3, 2021

Benny Neal Epperson, age 72, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1949 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Cornelius and Wilma Nadine Arnold Epperson. Benny was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and also lived in Grayson, Ky. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sandra K. Epperson; brother, Wayne Epperson; sister, Teresa Epperson; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39 Piney Flats.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Mountain Home National Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.