Benny Neal Epperson
May 31, 1949 - September 3, 2021
Benny Neal Epperson, age 72, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1949 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Cornelius and Wilma Nadine Arnold Epperson. Benny was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and also lived in Grayson, Ky. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sandra K. Epperson; brother, Wayne Epperson; sister, Teresa Epperson; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39 Piney Flats.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 6, 2021.