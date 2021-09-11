Benny Harris
October 27, 1962 - September 9, 2021
Mr. Benny Ray Harris, age 58, of the Hickory Junction section of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in a Bristol, Tennessee hospital.
Born on October 27, 1962, in Richlands, Virginia, he was a son of Maggie Fuller Harris of Honaker and the late Noah Harris. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a 1982 graduate of Honaker High School. He was currently employed in the Janitorial Services department at Southwest Virginia Community College. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being a great friend, but most of all spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celesta Arwood Harris.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Mandy Barrett and husband, Josh, of Honaker; three sisters, Rita Chafin and husband, Benny, of Honaker, Nancy Nunley and husband, Bob, of Abingdon, and Judy Mason of Blountville; several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Visitation services will be conducted on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Honaker Funeral Home, Honaker, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SWCC Educational Foundation, ATTN: Susan Lowe, P.O. Bo 1101, Richlands, VA 24641.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 11, 2021.