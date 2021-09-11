Menu
Benny Harris
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway
Honaker, VA
Benny Harris

October 27, 1962 - September 9, 2021

Mr. Benny Ray Harris, age 58, of the Hickory Junction section of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in a Bristol, Tennessee hospital.

Born on October 27, 1962, in Richlands, Virginia, he was a son of Maggie Fuller Harris of Honaker and the late Noah Harris. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a 1982 graduate of Honaker High School. He was currently employed in the Janitorial Services department at Southwest Virginia Community College. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being a great friend, but most of all spending time with his family.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celesta Arwood Harris.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Mandy Barrett and husband, Josh, of Honaker; three sisters, Rita Chafin and husband, Benny, of Honaker, Nancy Nunley and husband, Bob, of Abingdon, and Judy Mason of Blountville; several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Visitation services will be conducted on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Honaker Funeral Home, Honaker, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SWCC Educational Foundation, ATTN: Susan Lowe, P.O. Bo 1101, Richlands, VA 24641.

Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway, Honaker, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.