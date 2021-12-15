Menu
Bertha Ellen Keesee
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Bertha Ellen Keesee

March 23, 1938 - December 13, 2021

Bertha Ellen Keesee, age 83, of Bristol, Va. went to be with her savior on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Margaret Powers.

Bertha was a member of the Temple Freewill Baptist church for many years. She was employed by Gordon Garment for 44 years as a seamstress. Bertha loved to sew. She had quite the green thumb and loved to grow flowers. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her beloved grandson, Toby.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Will Powers and Donald Powers; and sister, Gay Powers. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lawrence Keesee; son, Mitch Keesee and wife, Robin; grandson, Toby Keesee; brother, Henry Powers and wife, Linda; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ronnie Cook, Shelia Cook, Linda Caudill, and Barbara Faust for all the care they gave during Bertha's time of need.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. A celebration of life service will follow the visitation starting at noon with pastor Don Caudill officiating. A committal service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery starting at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105).

Online condolences may be made to the Keesee family at www.blevinscares.com. Blevins Funeral Home has the honor of serving the Keesee family.

Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services

417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Blevins Funeral Home
So sorry to hear of Ellen passing. May you be comforted knowing she suffers no more. My love and prayers to Lawrence, Mitch and family. Judy
Judy Keesee Brownlee
Family
December 15, 2021
Our deepest condolences on the loss of Bertha! She was a great woman and loved helping people. She will be missed. May God hold the family and friends, in His arms, during this difficult time.
Cheryl and Rex Brewer
December 15, 2021
