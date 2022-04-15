Bertha Edna Mutter
September 4, 1926 - April 13, 2022
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Bertha Edna Mutter, age 95, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rob and Jane O'Quinn; her loving husband, Earnest Floyd Mutter; one sister and four brothers.
Edna lived most of her life in the Tumbling Creek community. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and quilting. She was a faithful member of the Lindell Church of Christ until her health prevented her from attending. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Judy Mutter-Smack (Jack), Ruby Shrum (Jim), Nancy Grace (Raymon), Floyd Mutter (Carol), Graham Mutter (Judy), Alan Mutter (Helen), and Lisa Browning (David); sisters, Ethel Cross, Georgia Snead, Bonnie Puckett, and Lorene Mutter; sisters-in-law, Beulah Taylor and Nolavon O'Quinn; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. with Johnny Farmer, minister, officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. Pallbearers will be Charles Lynch, Greg Mutter, Adam Mutter, Jimmy Brown Jr., Caleb Browning, Nathan Johnson, Patrick Roberts, Brian Jenkins, and Charlie Rhoton.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 15, 2022.