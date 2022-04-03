Bertha Humphreys Parsons
October 10, 1942 - April 1, 2022
Bertha Humphreys Parsons, age 79, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home in Rural Retreat, Va.
Bertha was a hardworking woman, that retired from Titan Wheels in Saltville, after 30+ years. She was devoted to taking care of her family and helping others. When she wasn't taking care of things at home, she spent numerous hours volunteering at Johnston Memorial Hospital, and the Meals on Wheels. She was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Meadowview. Bertha also attended Highlands Fellowship in Abingdon, Va.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, George Hendricks Humphreys and Annie Glass Humphreys; her husband, Homer Wayne Parsons; a son, Kevin Wayne Parsons; six brothers, Glenn (and wife, Mildred), Delmar (and wife, Ruth), Ernest (and wife, Margaret), Paul, Leonard, and George (Joe) Humphreys; three sisters, Lavinia (and husband, Robert) Cullip, Jean (and husband, Roger) Yuhasz, and Phyllis (and husband, C.W.) Price; one sister-in-law, Millie Burke.
She is survived by her son, Steven Parsons and wife, Chyral; grandchildren, Jack Osborne and wife, Ashley and Shelby Osborne; great-grandchildren, Austin Mardis, Brayden Boone, Cohen Osborne, Ian and Evan Osborne; sisters-in-law, Lois, Phyllis, and Mary Ann Humphreys; and a special friend, Patsy Henegar,
The family would like to express a special Thanks to Highlands Fellowship widows' group, and to Smyth County Rehab Center for all the love and care given to Bertha and the family.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Chad Johnson officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Mardis, Jack Osborne, Greg Humphreys, Mark Humphreys, John Humphreys, and Philip Humphreys, honorary pallbearers will be Rick Humphreys, Ricky Thomas, George Yuhasz, Robbie Cullop. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Food Bank at Fellowship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 216, Meadowview, VA 24361.
Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. Bertha Humphreys Parsons and her family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 3, 2022.