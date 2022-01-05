Bertha Joy Rampley
April 2, 1937 - January 2, 2022
Bertha Joy Rampley, age 84, of Meadowview, Virginia, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 2, 2022
Joy was born in Excelsior, West Virginia, on April 2, 1937, to the late Robert and Rosella Hagerman Pruitt.
Joy and Charles met in Michigan and raised their family there. After retiring they moved back to Virginia. Joy was a lifelong member of the DAV and VFW. She spent many hours volunteering in the soup kitchen, crocheting afghans and hats for needy veterans. Many times family and friends would pack her home for fellowship and food. Her home was a valued gathering place.
"She is honored for all that her hands have done." Proverbs 31:31
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Buford Rampley; a son, Joseph Bland; grandson, Aaron Bland; her siblings, Elmer Pruitt, Wanda McGlothlin, Thelma Justice, and Delmer Pruitt; a son-in-law, David Crist; and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Rampley-Crist and Rhonda Rampley-White; a brother, E.C. Pruitt; grandchildren, Mitch Warner, Marcus Socey, Victoria Aten, and Meagan Capps; great-grandchildren, Jackson Warner, Tyleigh Aten, and Joleigh Aten; special cousins, Nanmarie Beech and Patsy Beech Brewer; special friend, Gary Crookshank; many nieces and nephews whom she adored; many friends; and a special dog named Mabel.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Divine Healthcare Team for the extraordinary care of Joy. She loved them all.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
The family of Joy Rampley is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joy Rampley, please visit our Tribute Store.
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.