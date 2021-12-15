Bessie Kirk
February 9, 1927 - December 13, 2021
MARION, Va.
Bessie Taylor Kirk, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home in Marion.
Bessie was born in Russell County, Va. to the late Nathan and Anna Taylor and was preceded in death by her husband, James Fred Kirk; brothers, Carl, Deward, Clyde, Cecil, and Garland Taylor; sisters, Flossie Hess and Vicie Schrader; great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Kirk. Bessie moved to Marion when she was 14 years old. She met her husband when she was 16, during a World War II blackout preparation drill; they ended up in the same booth in a restaurant during the drill. Bessie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the WW Scott Senior Citizen Center. She retired from Harwood Manufacturing.
Survivors include her daughter, Betty Kirk McClure and husband, Bobby, Marion; her son, James Randall Kirk, Marion; seven grandsons, Levi Kirk, David Kirk, Joseph Kirk, Randy Kirk, Darrell Oakes, Chad Oakes, and Todd Oakes; seven great-grandchildren, Meagan Wright, Collin Oakes, Cameron Kirk, Austin Kirk, Michael Oakes, Sarah Beth Oakes, Hannah Noel Kirk, and Hailey Oakes; great-great-grandchildren, Roman, Jude, Addy, Wyatt, Jadin, and Albanie; sisters, Gladys Hess and Tiny Lockhart; and her foster daughter, Betty Straley. Many nieces and nephews also survive
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Randall Kirk officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be 11 a.m. on Friday at the Troutdale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Kirk family.
Bradleys Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion,VA
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.