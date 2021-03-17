Menu
Bessie Virginia Webster Woodby
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Bessie Virginia Webster Woodby

February 28, 1937 - March 15, 2021

Bessie Virginia Webster Woodby, youngest daughter of Simon Bruce Webster and Lila Alice Snyder Webster Fritz, was born at home on February 28, 1937. Bessie passed to Heaven on March 15, 2021, at home, surrounded by family and friends.

Bessie led an enchanted, idyllic life growing up along the shores of South Holston River. She later married the love of her life and together they established a home for their family where friends and neighbors were always welcome. Bessie was a member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Elbert Melvin Woodby; brother, Paul Webster; sister, Alice Estella Webster; half-sister, Hazel Potter; half-brothers, Robert Webster and Victor Webster; stepfather, George L. Fritz; and an infant granddaughter.

Left to cherish memories of Bessie are four children, Sophia Vance, Jerry Woodby, Cherry Stacy and husband, Greg, and Cindy Tester and husband, Roger; grandchildren, Jason Vance and wife, Krystie, Paul Vance and wife, India, Adam Morrell and wife, Sherrie, and Sarah Tester; great-grandchildren, CJ, Gideon, Silas, Ezekiel, Wyatt, Jensen, Shawn, Jeffrey, Mason and Madison; and great great-grandson, Shawn.

In addition to family, Bessie will be remembered by childhood friends, Margaret Rutherford Hall, Marvin Rutherford and wife, Carolyn; sister-in-law, Gladys Woodby Nelson and husband, Cecil; brothers-in-law, Ernest Woodby, and Elmer Woodby and wife, Gay; extended family including aunt, Bonnie Snyder; several cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and church family at Virginia Avenue Baptist Church.

The family extends special thanks to UVA Medical Center doctors, Dushant Uppal and Ross Buerlein and nurse, Irene Rader who Bessie referred to as her team of angels. The family appreciates the compassionate care provided by Avalon Hospice during Bessie's final days. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite charity in Bessie's memory.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Cold Spring Cemetery with Pastor Mike Tyson and grandson, Jason Vance officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Mar
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cold Spring Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
