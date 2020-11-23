Beth Clark
August 2, 1971 - November 21, 2020
Beth Clark, age 49, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center. She was born on August 2, 1971, in Bristol, Tenn., and lived all of her life in the Bristol area. Beth graduated from the nursing program at ETSU and worked as a registered nurse at Johnson City Medical Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bluff City.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Lynn Clark; children, Austin Clark and wife, Lauren, Abby Carr and husband, John, and Anna Clark; parents, Ronnie and Charlene Campbell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dave and Judy Clark; grandson, Mason Clark; sister, Pam Tucker and husband, Shane; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike Clark and wife, Amy, Paige Kohlmyer and husband, Mark, and Madison Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Clark will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Pope officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at Shipley Cemetery, 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: EOIWLU
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 23, 2020.