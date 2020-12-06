Betty Ann Hopkins
November 16, 1934 - December 4, 2020
RICH VALLEY, Va.
Betty Ann Hopkins, age 86, passed away at her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles lee "Tomboy" Hopkins; brother, Paul; and sister, Patty.
Betty is survived by her sons, Charles David Hopkins and Gary Lee Hopkins; daughters, Rose Marie Hopkins-Wolford, Theresa Lynn Hopkins-Tenly, Ruth Ann Bryant, and Rhonda Rashell Hopkins; sisters, Linda Mae and Julia; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was loved by so many friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. Everyone is asked to please follow the COVID19 guidelines.
Online condolences may be expressed at, drhendersonfuneralhome.com
.
The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Betty Ann Hopkins family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St., Saltville, Va.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.