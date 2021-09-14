Betty Jean Bridgeman Campbell
October 21, 1939 - September 12, 2021
Betty Jean Bridgeman Campbell, age 81, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home. She was born October 21, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Betty was a homemaker and a member of Norfolk Avenue Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Booher Bridgeman; sisters, JoAnn Bridgeman and Loretta White; twin brother, Bill Bridgeman; and brother, Jerry Bridgeman.
Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Marvin Leon Campbell; children, Gary Lee Campbell and fiancé, Cindy, Milly Hall and husband DeWayne; special daughter-in-law, Donna Richardson; grandchildren, Ashley Campbell Wagner and husband, Chris, Sara Leonard and husband, Chris, Courtney Campbell and fiancé, Justin Deel, and Dustin Hall; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Thayer, Kaidan Leonard, Dylan Wagner, Caleb Wagner, Trent Wagner, Emileah Deel and Elijah Deel; sisters, Edna Sharett and husband, Bill, Paulette Donuhue, Pat Nash and husband, Gary, Geraldine Easterday, Jacque Carpenter and husband, Matthew; brothers, Paul Bridgeman and wife, Judy. Charlie Bridgeman and wife, Ginger, Steve Bridgeman and Billy Bridgeman; several nieces and nephews; and loving dog, Susie.
The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. William T. "Bill" Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery. Special thanks to Caris Healthcare and Angela McMurray for their loving care, prayers and support.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.