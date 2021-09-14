Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Betty Jean Bridgeman Campbell
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Betty Jean Bridgeman Campbell

October 21, 1939 - September 12, 2021

Betty Jean Bridgeman Campbell, age 81, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home. She was born October 21, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Betty was a homemaker and a member of Norfolk Avenue Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Booher Bridgeman; sisters, JoAnn Bridgeman and Loretta White; twin brother, Bill Bridgeman; and brother, Jerry Bridgeman.

Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Marvin Leon Campbell; children, Gary Lee Campbell and fiancé, Cindy, Milly Hall and husband DeWayne; special daughter-in-law, Donna Richardson; grandchildren, Ashley Campbell Wagner and husband, Chris, Sara Leonard and husband, Chris, Courtney Campbell and fiancé, Justin Deel, and Dustin Hall; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Thayer, Kaidan Leonard, Dylan Wagner, Caleb Wagner, Trent Wagner, Emileah Deel and Elijah Deel; sisters, Edna Sharett and husband, Bill, Paulette Donuhue, Pat Nash and husband, Gary, Geraldine Easterday, Jacque Carpenter and husband, Matthew; brothers, Paul Bridgeman and wife, Judy. Charlie Bridgeman and wife, Ginger, Steve Bridgeman and Billy Bridgeman; several nieces and nephews; and loving dog, Susie.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. William T. "Bill" Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery. Special thanks to Caris Healthcare and Angela McMurray for their loving care, prayers and support.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
15
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
16
Interment
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will truly miss you. Give Mamma A hug for me and save me a place at the table.
Bunny Sharrett
September 14, 2021
