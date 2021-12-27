Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Pierce Cline
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Betty Pierce Cline

March 4, 1937 - December 24, 2021

ATKINS, Va.

Betty Pierce Cline, age 84, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at her home in Atkins, Va.

She was born in Marion to the late Blaine and Lucille Pierce and was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Pierce and two grandsons, Bradley and Steven Pierce. She worked at Buster Brown for several years and then she worked as an inhome caregiver. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved all of her kids and family.

Survivors include her children, Robert and Sandy Cornett, Barbara and Fred Wilson, Eddie Pierce, Mary Watson, Missy and Roy Smith, Cathy Anderson and children, Ricky Null and children; grandchildren, Jason Pierce, Jennifer Pierce, Audria Chandler, Carrie and Eddie Louthen, Brandon and Shane Pierce, Terry, Bryan and David Watson, Rudy Pieches; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Griffey, Margaret Whitt; daughter in law, Ellen Pierce; special friends, Chris and Debbie Rouse.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Bill McCollian officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Pierce Cline.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, Va.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
IN LOVING MEMORY OF BETTY
GLENNA Turley
Friend
December 28, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Attie Perkins
Friend
December 26, 2021
Ralph, Mary and family. So sorry for your loss, may God be with you all during this time and always. She was a very nice caring person. Linda Olinger Hutchins
Linda Olinger Hutchins
Friend
December 26, 2021
Mary and family, you are all in my thoughts and in my heart as you struggle through the upcoming days ahead. May you find comfort and peace in this time of grief. I thank you for sharing Betty with me and my family, she left us with many wonderful memories that we will cherish always. I love you all and I am so sorry for your loss of such an amazing woman, Fly High Betty - Gone But Never Forgotten...
Julie Foore
Friend
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results