Betty Pierce Cline
March 4, 1937 - December 24, 2021
ATKINS, Va.
Betty Pierce Cline, age 84, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at her home in Atkins, Va.
She was born in Marion to the late Blaine and Lucille Pierce and was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Pierce and two grandsons, Bradley and Steven Pierce. She worked at Buster Brown for several years and then she worked as an inhome caregiver. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved all of her kids and family.
Survivors include her children, Robert and Sandy Cornett, Barbara and Fred Wilson, Eddie Pierce, Mary Watson, Missy and Roy Smith, Cathy Anderson and children, Ricky Null and children; grandchildren, Jason Pierce, Jennifer Pierce, Audria Chandler, Carrie and Eddie Louthen, Brandon and Shane Pierce, Terry, Bryan and David Watson, Rudy Pieches; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Griffey, Margaret Whitt; daughter in law, Ellen Pierce; special friends, Chris and Debbie Rouse.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Bill McCollian officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Pierce Cline.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 27, 2021.