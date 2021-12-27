Mary and family, you are all in my thoughts and in my heart as you struggle through the upcoming days ahead. May you find comfort and peace in this time of grief. I thank you for sharing Betty with me and my family, she left us with many wonderful memories that we will cherish always. I love you all and I am so sorry for your loss of such an amazing woman, Fly High Betty - Gone But Never Forgotten...

Julie Foore Friend December 25, 2021