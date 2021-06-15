Menu
Betty Sue Surber Darnell
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Betty Sue Surber Darnell

November 3, 1934 - June 13, 2021

Betty Sue Surber Darnell, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 3, 1934, in Saltville, Va., a daughter of the late Charles M. and Gussie Hicks Surber.

Betty was a homemaker and worked at FOB Everett. She volunteered her time at the hospital gift shop. She was a member of Grace Point Church and she taught Sunday School for over 60 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Darnell; and brother, William David Surber.

Survivors include her son, Steve Darnell and wife, Debbie; daughter, Donna Tallman and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Amanda White and husband, Chris, Matthew Tallman and wife, Sara Kate, Morgan White and husband, Andrew, and Bradley Tallman and wife, Kristen; great-grandchildren, Claire White, Foster White, Parker White, Noah Tallman, and Leah Tallman; and sister-in-law, Cindy Fowler.

The funeral service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Sneed officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:15 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Shelby Hills Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Tallman, Bradley Tallman, Chris White, Andrew White, and Tom Fowler.

The family would like to say a special thanks to her caregiver, Tonia Dameron. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: Z1UNCT

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:15p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
16
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
17
Interment
11:00a.m.
Shelby Hills Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Betty was a friend and client for many years. She loved the Lord and others. She will be missed. Heaven gained a wonderful soul. You all are in my prayers.
Linda Silvey
June 16, 2021
My prayers go out to Bettys family. She will be missed.
Rose Parker
June 15, 2021
Betty was a wonderful volunteer for Bristol Regional Medical Center. She has volunteered 7,500+ hours to serve in our hospital gift shop. She has been such a blessing to our Auxiliary. We will miss her so very much. Prayers for her sweet family
Becky Blevins
Work
June 14, 2021
