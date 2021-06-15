Betty Sue Surber Darnell
November 3, 1934 - June 13, 2021
Betty Sue Surber Darnell, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 3, 1934, in Saltville, Va., a daughter of the late Charles M. and Gussie Hicks Surber.
Betty was a homemaker and worked at FOB Everett. She volunteered her time at the hospital gift shop. She was a member of Grace Point Church and she taught Sunday School for over 60 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Darnell; and brother, William David Surber.
Survivors include her son, Steve Darnell and wife, Debbie; daughter, Donna Tallman and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Amanda White and husband, Chris, Matthew Tallman and wife, Sara Kate, Morgan White and husband, Andrew, and Bradley Tallman and wife, Kristen; great-grandchildren, Claire White, Foster White, Parker White, Noah Tallman, and Leah Tallman; and sister-in-law, Cindy Fowler.
The funeral service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Sneed officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:15 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Shelby Hills Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Tallman, Bradley Tallman, Chris White, Andrew White, and Tom Fowler.
The family would like to say a special thanks to her caregiver, Tonia Dameron. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.