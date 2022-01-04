Betty Frye DeBusk
November 7, 1930 - January 2, 2022
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Betty Frye DeBusk, age 91, of Glade Spring, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born on November 7, 1930 in Friendship, Va. to the late Thomas Jackson and Gladys Robinson Frye. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. DeBusk Sr.; sister, Mary Taylor; and grandson, Eric DeBusk.
Betty was president of Appalachian Plastics, Inc., a family business that she and her late husband started in 1967. She was a faithful member of the Glade Spring Baptist Church where she had served as Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher, and a member of the choir. She loved her family and was a friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by sons, Herbert DeBusk Jr. (Floyce), Allen DeBusk (Patty), Tommy DeBusk (Lisa) all of Glade Spring, Va., Chuck DeBusk of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Vicki Stevens (Craig) of Beckley, W.Va.; and adopted son, Henry Sproles of Hopkinsville, Ky.; grandchildren, Kimbery Frondorf, Tracy Murray, Kelly DeBusk, Mac DeBusk, Travis DeBusk, Rebecca Smith, Brandi Powers, Nicole Wise, Walker Stevens, Bethany Ingle, Ashton Allum, Alex Allum; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Frye; sister, Janet Pastros, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Craig Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until the time of service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Wideners Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glade Spring Baptist Church, 414 S. Monte Vista Drive, Glade Spring, Va. 24340.
