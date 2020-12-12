Menu
Betty Anita Dolinger
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Betty Anita Fern Dolinger

ABINGDON, Va.

Betty Anita Fern Dolinger, age 87, passed on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Betty was born on May 1, 1933, to the late Glen Rexy Fern and Josephine Carter Fern. She retired from Bristol Regional Medical Center in 1998 after 21 years of nursing and an Oncology Educator. In 1974, she and her family returned to Abingdon following her husband's retirement from the U.S. Air Force. During their 20 years of military life, she practiced nursing at nursing homes and hospitals in some of the states in which they lived. Nursing was her life career.

Betty was a lifelong member of what started out as Baker's Chapel and is now Pleasant View United Methodist Church. In better health, she was very active in the Joy Group and her Sunday School Class both of which she enjoyed tremendously. Betty was a member of the Wolf Hills Quilting Club for several years and enjoyed quilt making.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Campbell Dolinger; youngest daughter, Dianna Ruth Hall; granddaughter, Victoria Brooke Dolinger; grandson, Benjamin Brock; and two infant brothers, Jacky Lee Fern, and Johnny Ray Fern.

She is survived by four children, Andrew (Lisa) Dolinger Jr., Cathy Dolinger (Doug) Swindall, Jack (Robin) Dolinger, and Sam (Sue) Dolinger, all of Abingdon, Va.; son-in-law, J.R. Hall of Abingdon, Va.; three sisters, Shirley Mattox of Galloway, Ohio, Joy (Joe) McConnell of Meadowview, Va., and Peggy Jean Sherrill of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Benny (Ester) Fern of Homestead, Fla.; 11 precious grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and lots of special nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Dolinger, Bradley Dolinger, Christopher Dolinger, and Shawn Hall. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to convene at the cemetery. Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the love, friendship, and special care given by her care giver for many years, Kathy Neece. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, or to the Oncology Fund at Bristol Regional Medical Center, 1019 W. Oakland Ave., Suite 2, Johnson City, TN 37604, in Mrs. Dolinger's name.

Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Betty Anita Fern Dolinger is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel

Andrew,Jack : I´ll be thinking about you and your families in the days and weeks to come ! Your mom will definitely be missed !
Larry Cullop
December 6, 2021
To: my niece Cathy and my nephews Andrew, Jack and Sam. I am so heartbroken at the loss of your mother ,( my sister) Betty, the only comforting thing about this is she is no longer suffering. I love each of you dearly and you are in my prayers. May God grant you peace.
Shirley mattox
December 13, 2020
I´m so sorry about Betty , I considered her my special friend . I was her hairdresser for more than 20 yrs. oh how she loved her family.
Ann Evans
December 12, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to my niece Cathy Swindall and to my nephews the Dolinger boys Andrew, Jack and Sam on the passing of their mother (my sister) BETTY FERN DOLINGER. I was granted the privilege of growing up with her and we had a sibling rivalry of course she was always the good one and I seemed to always be the bad apple. That was in our growing up years and if I remember correctly that was true. She was my big sister my leader and my teacher and I learned so much from her. She was always the wise one and the right one.in our adult years she was still teaching me. Just following her I learned so much from her from raising children to quilt making. We both loved crossword puzzles and when her sight was going she would do what her sight allowed then she would give it to me and tell me to finish it. She loved going out to eat and when I was there on vacation we would go to many different restaurants even out of state,it was great seeing the enjoyment she got out of it. I could go on and on but I'll finish with this, she dearly loved Jesus and her family. We have lost a great presence in our family. I love her very much and will miss her being there when I go home. Fly high my loving sister, 'til we meet again and RIH. My love for you goes on.
Shirley Mattox
December 12, 2020
My prayers are with your family as you go through the loss of Betty. I worked with Betty in Bristol. She was always so kind and caring.
Donna Lynn Puckett
December 12, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear of your loss ! Your mom was a special lady. I will be thinking about the family in days and weeks to come
Larry Cullop
December 12, 2020
