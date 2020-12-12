Betty Anita Fern Dolinger
ABINGDON, Va.
Betty Anita Fern Dolinger, age 87, passed on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Betty was born on May 1, 1933, to the late Glen Rexy Fern and Josephine Carter Fern. She retired from Bristol Regional Medical Center in 1998 after 21 years of nursing and an Oncology Educator. In 1974, she and her family returned to Abingdon following her husband's retirement from the U.S. Air Force. During their 20 years of military life, she practiced nursing at nursing homes and hospitals in some of the states in which they lived. Nursing was her life career.
Betty was a lifelong member of what started out as Baker's Chapel and is now Pleasant View United Methodist Church. In better health, she was very active in the Joy Group and her Sunday School Class both of which she enjoyed tremendously. Betty was a member of the Wolf Hills Quilting Club for several years and enjoyed quilt making.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Campbell Dolinger; youngest daughter, Dianna Ruth Hall; granddaughter, Victoria Brooke Dolinger; grandson, Benjamin Brock; and two infant brothers, Jacky Lee Fern, and Johnny Ray Fern.
She is survived by four children, Andrew (Lisa) Dolinger Jr., Cathy Dolinger (Doug) Swindall, Jack (Robin) Dolinger, and Sam (Sue) Dolinger, all of Abingdon, Va.; son-in-law, J.R. Hall of Abingdon, Va.; three sisters, Shirley Mattox of Galloway, Ohio, Joy (Joe) McConnell of Meadowview, Va., and Peggy Jean Sherrill of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Benny (Ester) Fern of Homestead, Fla.; 11 precious grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and lots of special nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Dolinger, Bradley Dolinger, Christopher Dolinger, and Shawn Hall. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to convene at the cemetery. Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the love, friendship, and special care given by her care giver for many years, Kathy Neece. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, or to the Oncology Fund at Bristol Regional Medical Center, 1019 W. Oakland Ave., Suite 2, Johnson City, TN 37604, in Mrs. Dolinger's name.
. The family of Betty Anita Fern Dolinger is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
