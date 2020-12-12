My heartfelt condolences to my niece Cathy Swindall and to my nephews the Dolinger boys Andrew, Jack and Sam on the passing of their mother (my sister) BETTY FERN DOLINGER. I was granted the privilege of growing up with her and we had a sibling rivalry of course she was always the good one and I seemed to always be the bad apple. That was in our growing up years and if I remember correctly that was true. She was my big sister my leader and my teacher and I learned so much from her. She was always the wise one and the right one.in our adult years she was still teaching me. Just following her I learned so much from her from raising children to quilt making. We both loved crossword puzzles and when her sight was going she would do what her sight allowed then she would give it to me and tell me to finish it. She loved going out to eat and when I was there on vacation we would go to many different restaurants even out of state,it was great seeing the enjoyment she got out of it. I could go on and on but I'll finish with this, she dearly loved Jesus and her family. We have lost a great presence in our family. I love her very much and will miss her being there when I go home. Fly high my loving sister, 'til we meet again and RIH. My love for you goes on.

Shirley Mattox December 12, 2020