Betty Evelyn Edwards Webb
March 16, 19269 - November 5, 2020
Betty Evelyn Edwards Webb, age 91, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2020, at Dominion Senior Living of Bristol.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Thomas and Iva Hendrickson Edwards; her husband of 53 years, Coach Bernie P. Webb; son, Scotty Webb; sisters, Mariola Edwards, Phyllis Barnes and Roaslie Price and brother, J.T. Edwards.
She was a member of Blountville Christian Church.
Survivors include her children, Cathy Harsch; Vicki Hubbs and husband, Willis, Connie Jones and husband, David, Patty Greene and husband, Skip, and David Webb; brother, Billy Edwards; grandchildren, Jennifer Ramsey, Stephanie Snapp, Wesley Harsch, and Matthew Webb; great-grandchildren, Jackson Webb and Jacob Snapp, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Dominion Senior Living and Avalon Hospice for the wonderful care of their mother.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Poplar Ridge Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tenn., with David Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bernie Webb Ballpark, 999 Cross Community Rd., Blountville, TN 37617, or Blountville Christian Church, 1680 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, TN 37617.
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Webb family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 6, 2020.