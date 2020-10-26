Betty F. Hughes
November 16, 1944 - October 23, 2020
Betty F. Hughes, 75, of Lebanon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020, with family and friends by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Randy Williams and the Rev. Fred Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Hicks, A.W. Crigger, Donald "Hank" Fields, Jeff Fields, Phillip White, Brad White, and David Cook.
Due to COVID-19, mask will be required and social distancing should be practiced.
.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, Virginia
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 26, 2020.