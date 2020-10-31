Betty Geraldine Harrington
May 10, 1932 - October 30, 2020
Betty Geraldine Harrington, age 88, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 10, 1932, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Summers and Grace Hartsock McCracken. Betty retired from Raytheon and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She attended Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. Betty always looked forward to seeing her family, especially during the holidays and cooking their favorite dishes. She loved working in her flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Kathleen Leonard and Nancy Worley.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Paul David Harrington; three children, David Harrington, Mona Harrington Bowers and husband, Tony, and Tammye Harrington Combs; four grandchildren, Abigail, Craig, Justin and Corey; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to her caregiver, Lisa Robertson, who loved her dearly along with Mac Carrier, RN from Avalon Hospice, and all that were involved during this difficult time.
The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Betty Geraldine Harrington to Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, 300 Henson Lane, Bristol, TN 37620.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 31, 2020.