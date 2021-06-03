Betty Jo Gregory
Betty Jo Gregory, age 88, of Richlands, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born on October 14, 1932, in Russell County, Va. She was the daughter of the late Henry Glenn and Agnes Musick Sr. Betty was a member of the Community Heights Baptist Church and The Red Hatters. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gregory; one sister, Helen Owens; and one brother, James Kent Musick Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Barry Gregory and wife Judy and Bryan Gregory; one brother, H. G. Musick, Jr.; three granddaughters, Courtney Gregory and companion, Robert Keene, Caella Gregory and companion Brandon Keen, and Jessica French and husband Anthony; five great-grandchildren, Rylan, Bryson, Avery, Caiden, and Luke; two sisters-in-law, Jean Musick and Frances Gregory.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Zack Collier and Pastor Steven Musick officiating. A private graveside service will be held at the Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Va.
In lieu of flowers. donations may be made to Community Heights Baptist Church, 160 Steelsburg Hwy., Cedar Bluff, VA 24609, or The Good Samaritan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 523 Richlands, VA 24609.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.