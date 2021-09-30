Betty Louise Shupe Hensley
July 27, 1944 - September 28, 2021
CERES / ATKINS, Va.
Betty Louise Shupe Hensley, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va.
Miss Betty was everybody's granny. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. Betty enjoyed making people smile. She loved her Lord and enjoyed worshipping with everyone at her church, Freedom Tabernacle. There were many things she enjoyed – reading her Bible, horseshoes, gravy biscuits, and chicken and dumplin's. The lady who never met a stranger, met Jesus early Tuesday morning with no more pain and worry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Shupe; daughter, Etta Lee Welsh; grandson, Alfred Lawrence "AJ" Ellison Jr.; parents, James "Frank" and Virginia Hoback; infant brother, Jerry Lee Hoback; sister, Mary Ann Sawyers; son-in-law, Ricky Mercer; and sister-in-law, Jeanie Hoback.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Pamela Shupe Mercer of Ceres, Va., and Mary Louise Hamm of Atkins, Va.; son, George Washington "Feller" Shupe Jr. and wife, Sonya; son-in-law, Robbie Welsh of Atkins, Va.; sister, Becky Sue Nuckolls and husband, Junior, of Mount Airy, N.C.; brothers, Doug Hoback and wife, Betty Ann, of Roanoke, Va., Larry Dean Hoback and wife, Rose, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Billy Joe Hoback of Wytheville, Va.; brother-in-law, Gary Sawyers of Pulaski, Va.; special grandson, Matthew Shupe; grandchildren, Shelly Ellison, Sherry Ellison, Elizabeth Hardy, Crystal Cassell, William Strouth Jr., Robert Strouth, Jacob Strouth, Laura Daniels, Kaitlyn Marshall, and Makaela Mullins; special great-grandson, Lee Hardy; several great-grandchildren; many special friends as she loved everybody.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Community Cemetery, Sunset River Road, Ceres, Va. Grandchildren will be pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Miss Betty's name to Freedom Tabernacle Ministries, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, VA 24311.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 30, 2021.