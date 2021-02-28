Menu
Betty James
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Betty James

February 19, 1934 - February 26, 2021

Betty Jane (Greenway) James, 87, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the evening hours of Friday, February 26, 2021, following an extended illness. Betty was born on February 19, 1934 in Johnson City, Tenn. to the late Albert Andy & Ruth (Carrier) Greenway.

Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, reading, crossword puzzles, Bingo, Atlanta Braves baseball, and spending time with her family and friends. She was loving dedicated mother to her children. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Mitzi James and husband, Bill Stufflestreet, Karen Paluzzi, and Laura Malone and husband, Bill; son, Mitch James and wife, Cathy; sister, Peggy Rutsis; brothers, Jim Greenway and Doug Greenway and wife, Debbie; four grandchildren, Keeley Chinn and husband, Robbie, Kris Yates, Alex James and wife, Chrissie, and Maegan Malone; one great-grandson, Jasper James; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Committal services will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum with the Rev. Robert Kariuki Nyaga officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org; 866-232-8484; 322 Eighth Avenue 16th Floor New York, NY 10001).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Rehab Center & Memory Care at Bristol for all of the kind, loving, and compassionate care that was both given and shown to Betty in her time of need.

Online condolences may be made to the James family at www.blevinscares.com. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the James family.

Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services

417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
1019 East Valley Drive, Bristol, VA
Blevins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for all of you. I certainly enjoyed my visits with her when she was still at home.
Linda Roberts
February 28, 2021
