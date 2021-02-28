Betty James
February 19, 1934 - February 26, 2021
Betty Jane (Greenway) James, 87, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the evening hours of Friday, February 26, 2021, following an extended illness. Betty was born on February 19, 1934 in Johnson City, Tenn. to the late Albert Andy & Ruth (Carrier) Greenway.
Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, reading, crossword puzzles, Bingo, Atlanta Braves baseball, and spending time with her family and friends. She was loving dedicated mother to her children. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Mitzi James and husband, Bill Stufflestreet, Karen Paluzzi, and Laura Malone and husband, Bill; son, Mitch James and wife, Cathy; sister, Peggy Rutsis; brothers, Jim Greenway and Doug Greenway and wife, Debbie; four grandchildren, Keeley Chinn and husband, Robbie, Kris Yates, Alex James and wife, Chrissie, and Maegan Malone; one great-grandson, Jasper James; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Committal services will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum with the Rev. Robert Kariuki Nyaga officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org
; 866-232-8484; 322 Eighth Avenue 16th Floor New York, NY 10001).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Rehab Center & Memory Care at Bristol for all of the kind, loving, and compassionate care that was both given and shown to Betty in her time of need.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.