Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Jean Sensabaugh Carter
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Betty Jean Sensabaugh Carter

September 9, 1933 - November 25, 2020

Betty Jean Sensabaugh Carter went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Cambridge House in Bristol, Tennessee, after a lengthy illness.

She was born on September 9, 1933, in Clincho, Va., to Henrietta and Brice Sensabaugh. She retired from Raytheon Company after several years of dedicated service. Betty was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church where she served in several capacities. Her life was a reflection of her love for the Lord and desire to serve others.

Betty was preceded in death by her two sons, Leonard Carter Jr. and Ricky Carter; her parents; four brothers, Fred, William, Roy, and Carl Sensabaugh; and three sisters, Lorraine Barber, Helen Farris, and Shirley Preston.

Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Norris; son, Michael (Janice) Carter of Bristol, Tenn.; brother, Virgil Sensabaugh of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Lee Street Baptist Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. The state of Virginia limits gatherings to 25 people.

A private graveside service will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lee Street Baptist Church, 1 Mary Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mrs. Betty Carter and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8585
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.