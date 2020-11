Betty Jean Sensabaugh CarterSeptember 9, 1933 - November 25, 2020Betty Jean Sensabaugh Carter went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Cambridge House in Bristol, Tennessee, after a lengthy illness.She was born on September 9, 1933, in Clincho, Va., to Henrietta and Brice Sensabaugh. She retired from Raytheon Company after several years of dedicated service. Betty was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church where she served in several capacities. Her life was a reflection of her love for the Lord and desire to serve others.Betty was preceded in death by her two sons, Leonard Carter Jr. and Ricky Carter; her parents; four brothers, Fred, William, Roy, and Carl Sensabaugh; and three sisters, Lorraine Barber, Helen Farris, and Shirley Preston.Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Norris; son, Michael (Janice) Carter of Bristol, Tenn.; brother, Virgil Sensabaugh of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Lee Street Baptist Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. The state of Virginia limits gatherings to 25 people.A private graveside service will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lee Street Baptist Church, 1 Mary Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mrs. Betty Carter and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8585