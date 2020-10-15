Menu
GLADE SPRING, Va.

Betty Jo Church, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. She attended Seven Springs Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Church was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Church; son, Charles Church; daughter, Cathy Church; and sister, Evelyn Milan.

She is survived by her sister, Bobbie Stamper and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Aaron Dancey, Angie Church, Andrea Doran and Alyse Church; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home prior to going to the cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Betty Jo Church family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 E. Main St., Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA 24370 0000
Oct
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Rose Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
