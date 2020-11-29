Betty Lou Smith Whtt
Betty Lou Smith Whitt, age 82, of Rosedale, Va. passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Va. She was born March 13, 1938 in Tazewell County, Va. She was a member of the Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church. She was a former secretary for Whitt's Plumbing and Heating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bascom and Evelyn Shreve Smith; one brother, Harold Bascom Smith; one brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Lester.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Elder Robert H. Whitt; one son, Dr. Ricky Bishop of Augusta, Ga.; one stepson, Joe Whitt of Bristol, Va.; one stepdaughter, Kathy Moore of Richlands, Va.; two sisters, Shirley Lester and Ginger Dale and husband, Philip all of Pounding Mill, Va.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Elder Craig Johnson and Elder F.R. Beavers officiating. Entombment will be in Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery at Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Commonwealth of Virginia Mandate, only 25 people are allowed at one time in the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at all times.
