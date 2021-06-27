Betty Snavely Miller
March 4, 1932 - June 23, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Betty Snavely Miller, 89, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Betty was born on March 4, 1932, in Marion Va., a daughter of the late Dewey and Cleo Testerman.
Betty was a homemaker in her young life and was known for her cakes and pies. She later worked on the family farm with her husband Jim. She began her CNA career at Birdmont Manor and finished at Valley Health Care for almost four decades in the assisted living department.
Mrs. Miller was an avid bowler for over 20 years and advanced twice to the National Super Senior League Competitions held in Reno, Nevada, and Saracuse, New York. She was a sports enthusiast who loved horse racing, especially the Kentucky Derby.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James R. Snavely and Bill Miller; and siblings, Charles Testerman, Ruby Chudoba, John Testerman, and Jim Testerman.
Survivors include her children, Randy Snavely and wife, Joyce, Linda Blake, Dewey Snavely and wife, Deanna, Libby Heath and husband, Trent, and Bill Snavely; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Molly Tilson; numerous nieces and nephews; and fur babies, Willa, Zoey, Cooper, and Waylon.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Rosewood Cemetery in Rural Retreat, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.