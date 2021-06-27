Menu
Betty Snavely Miller
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Betty Snavely Miller

March 4, 1932 - June 23, 2021

GLADE SPRING, Va.

Betty Snavely Miller, 89, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Betty was born on March 4, 1932, in Marion Va., a daughter of the late Dewey and Cleo Testerman.

Betty was a homemaker in her young life and was known for her cakes and pies. She later worked on the family farm with her husband Jim. She began her CNA career at Birdmont Manor and finished at Valley Health Care for almost four decades in the assisted living department.

Mrs. Miller was an avid bowler for over 20 years and advanced twice to the National Super Senior League Competitions held in Reno, Nevada, and Saracuse, New York. She was a sports enthusiast who loved horse racing, especially the Kentucky Derby.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, James R. Snavely and Bill Miller; and siblings, Charles Testerman, Ruby Chudoba, John Testerman, and Jim Testerman.

Survivors include her children, Randy Snavely and wife, Joyce, Linda Blake, Dewey Snavely and wife, Deanna, Libby Heath and husband, Trent, and Bill Snavely; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Molly Tilson; numerous nieces and nephews; and fur babies, Willa, Zoey, Cooper, and Waylon.

Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Rosewood Cemetery in Rural Retreat, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave, Chilhowie, VA
Jun
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rosewood Cemetery
Rural Retreat, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry the passing of your mother. Thinking about you.
Sincerely,
Dave
David Bissett
Coworker
June 27, 2021
I enjoyed your hospitality many years ago when Linda Jo and I were roommates at Radford. Thank you for your kindness. May you rest in peace.
Ellen Reardon
Family Friend
June 26, 2021
Linda and Family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers and you go through this unexpected and difficult time.
Ceal Donohue
Friend
June 26, 2021
