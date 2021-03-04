Betty Marie Mitchell
Betty Marie Mitchell, 88, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Advent Health Winter Park Hospital in Winter Park, Florida. She was born to the late Isaac Franklin and Sarah Ann (McCracken) Tate in Wallace, Virginia.
Betty was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, the outdoors, and animals.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, David Alan Mitchell; sister, Faye Dye; and brothers, Wiley, Herbert "Teen", James, and Coy Tate.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Harold Ray Mitchell; daughter, Lou Ann Jones and husband, Kevin; son, Danny Mitchell and wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Zac Mitchell, Lincoln Mitchell, Chloe Mitchell, Walker Mitchell, and Madilyn Jones; sisters, Pat Brewer and husband, Frazier, and Alma Stophel; brother, Paul Tate; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Mitchell family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home 12 until 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Sproles officiating. Committal service and interment will follow the funeral at the Garden of The Good Shepherd in East Lawn Memorial Park. Zac Mitchell, Lincoln Mitchell, Walker Mitchell, Scott Brewer, and Jarod Brewer will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the Mitchell family has requested that donations be made in Betty's memory to Northstar Baptist Church. 2455 King Mill Pike, Bristol, VA 24201.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Mitchell family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com
. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements, (423) 288-2081.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.