Betty Mae Murray



June 2, 1939 - April 9, 2022



Betty Mae Crosswhite-Murray, 82, of Oak Grove Road, Bristol, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Ballad Hospice House. She was born on June 2, 1939, to the late Jessie Earl Crosswhite and Minnie Maxine Holland Crosswhite. She was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Va. She had worked as a unit clerk at Bristol Memorial Hospital then went to work as a nurse for Dr. Walter Ralph Gaylor until his retirement. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Bristol prior to its closing then attended Oak Grove Baptist Church for many years before her health prevented her from going to Church.



She loved the Lord and read her Bible several times a day and witnessed to friends, family, and others about His great love and mercy for all. She loved animals and would wach her "hummers" every day as she had seveal bird feeders on her front porch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshal Dean Murray; brothers, Earl Crosswhite and Sam Crosswhite; and sister, Ada Margaret Crosswhite-Spears.



Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jim Murray and wife, Cindy; niece, Leslie Spears-Berryman; brother, Jerry Crosswhite and wife, Carolyn; nephew, Gary Crosswhite; two great-nieces, and three great great nieces. Per her request she donated her body to Restore Life USA and there will be no services at this time.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 12, 2022.