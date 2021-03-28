Betty Frances Cook Prater
August 18, 1928 - March 25, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Betty Frances Cook Prater, age 92, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Betty attended Glade Spring Church of God of Prophecy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Prater; daughter, Dorothy L. Holmes; parents, Dave and Lora Cook; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by six sons, Harry "Pete" Prater and wife, Lynn, of Meadowview, Va., Larry Prater and wife, Irene, of Meadowview, Va., Edward "Duke" Prater and wife, Carol, of Hayters Gap, Va., Charles Prater of Glade Springs, Va., and Danny Prater and wife, Mary, of Wideners Valley, Va., Jack Hurd and wife, Judy, of Glade Spring, Va.; one daughter, Karen Graham and husband, Mike Keith; son-in-law, Clayton Holmes of Bristol, Tenn.; seventeen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Mount Rose Cemetery with Pastor Danny Medford officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery and follow the Covid-19 guidelines.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Dr. Swanks, The Church of God of Prophecy, and Pastor Danny and Sandra Medford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may me made to the American Cancer Society
