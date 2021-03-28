Menu
Betty Frances Cook Prater
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Betty Frances Cook Prater

August 18, 1928 - March 25, 2021

GLADE SPRING, Va.

Betty Frances Cook Prater, age 92, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Betty attended Glade Spring Church of God of Prophecy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Prater; daughter, Dorothy L. Holmes; parents, Dave and Lora Cook; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by six sons, Harry "Pete" Prater and wife, Lynn, of Meadowview, Va., Larry Prater and wife, Irene, of Meadowview, Va., Edward "Duke" Prater and wife, Carol, of Hayters Gap, Va., Charles Prater of Glade Springs, Va., and Danny Prater and wife, Mary, of Wideners Valley, Va., Jack Hurd and wife, Judy, of Glade Spring, Va.; one daughter, Karen Graham and husband, Mike Keith; son-in-law, Clayton Holmes of Bristol, Tenn.; seventeen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Mount Rose Cemetery with Pastor Danny Medford officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery and follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Dr. Swanks, The Church of God of Prophecy, and Pastor Danny and Sandra Medford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may me made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Betty Francis Cook Prater family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 E Main St, Saltville, VA, 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mount Rose Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
