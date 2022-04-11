Betty Hagy Stone
June 20, 1932 - April 9, 2022
ABINGDON, Va.
Betty Hagy Stone, 89, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 20, 1932 to the late Joseph Franklin and Nell Price Hagy in Washington County, Va. Betty worked at Rex Shopping Center and A&P Grocery Store for over 25 years. She and her husband, Bruce owned and operated B&B Meat Processing for over 20 years. Betty also owned Kountry Kritters Craft Shop and enjoyed "crafting" with her many friends as well as traveling to craft shows and yard sales in the area. She played softball, golf, and enjoyed many fishing trips to South Holston Lake and other lakes in the area. She loved Duke basketball and Coach K and never missed a game. She loved raising roses and her pride and joy rose was, "Mister Lincoln". She was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church, where she was very active in the Women's Group and loved organizing yard sales and planning church dinners.
Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Bruce Stone Sr.; brothers, Jack Hagy and Samuel Hagy; brother-in-law, Douglas Wayne Remine; and nephews, Jack K. "Sonny" Hagy and Timothy J. Remine.
She is survived by her step-son, Bruce A. "Skeeter" Stone Jr. and wife, Karen; two step-daughters, Susan McSwain and Sharon Filby and husband, Allen; brothers, James F. Hagy and wife Shirley, Michael L. Hagy and wife, Fran; sister, Margaret H. Remine; nephews, Robert Remine and Todd Hagy; nieces, Martha McCallep, Sharon Edwards, and Beth Duffield. She is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A special thank for the exceptional care given to her by Caris Hospice and Miranda, Lindsay, Robin and a special caregiver Ruby Holmes.
Visitation will be held on from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Frost Funeral Home. A committal service will follow in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Barbara Doyle officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Frost Funeral Home by 1:45 p.m. to go into procession.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 329 Whites Mill Rd., Abingdon, VA 24210.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 11, 2022.