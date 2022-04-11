Betty Joan Fields Stroup
ABINGDON, Va.
Betty Joan Fields Stroup, age 75, passed on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Betty retired from Bristol Compressors after 30 years of employment and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Jackson Fields and Josephine Taylor Fields; husband, William Stroup; and son, Greg Stroup.
Betty is survived by her son, Steve A. Powers; grandchildren, Stephanie Proffitt and husband Ethan, and Anthony Powers and fiancée Casey Quillen; brothers, Billy Fields and wife Judy, and Cledis Fields and wife Vonda; sister, Wanda Culbertson; daughter-in-law, Lora Powers; step daughter, Sara Loduca; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Myrtle Jones, Sudie Baldwin, and Dorothy Lefler.
Visitation with the family will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Rogerson officiating. A graveside committal will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Greenfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Anthony Powers, Ethan Proffitt, Rick Widener, Steve Blackwell, and Chad Talbert. The family will receive friends at the home following the service at 29591 Hawthorne Lane, Meadowview, Va.
